Smith County Reports A Fatal Crash

Judge Meredith pronounced Paul Lee Hawthorne, 31, of Dallas dead at the scene of a crash. It occurred in Smith County, two miles east of the City of Whitehouse. Hawthorne was driving a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis west on FM-346 when he lost control in a curve and struck a tree. Lighthouse Mortuary of Tyler picked Hawthorne up at the scene. Paramedics transported a female passenger, identified as Zytrinka Doyle, 23, of Mabelvale, AR to East Texas Medical Center. They listed her in critical condition.