Softball, Baseball Camps For Choctaw Youth

Softball, Baseball Camps Offered for Choctaw Youth

DURANT – Hot on the heels of the recent Futures of Basketball Showcases, young Choctaw athletes have an opportunity to improve their sports skills at the 2017 Futures of Softball Showcase and the 2017 Futures of Baseball Showcase. Registration is due on or before October 11 for the October 15 sports camps.

Competitive high school softball players, grades 9-12, are invited to join the softball event scheduled for 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 15 at the Durant High School Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Facility, 1323 Waco Street, in Durant.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Pitchers and catchers may check-in at 7:30 a.m., and throw in the bullpen from 8:30-9:15 a.m. A provided lunch follows the conclusion of the activities.

The Baseball Showcase is from 2:30-6 p.m. on the same day and location. Also for high school players, grades 9-12, check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. A provided lunch follows the conclusion of the activities.

Sessions offer hitting, base running, and defensive skill work at all positions. Pitchers and catchers can attend specialized bullpens. Not only will there be instruction, but regional college coaches are giving an evaluation of skills.

To register for the 2017 Futures of Softball Showcase and Futures of Baseball Showcase, a Player Profile must be completed and emailed to Javen Henson, Director of Youth Events & Special Projects of Choctaw Nation Cultural Services Department, at jhenson@choctawnation.com by October 11. A recent headshot photo and a copy of the athlete’s Choctaw Nation Tribal Membership Card must accompany the application. Participation is free.

Henson feels the Softball and Baseball Showcases will go over just as well as the Basketball Showcases. About last month’s basketball experience, Henson said, “It was very successful. We had 12 college coaches and 20 athletes at the girls’ Showcase and ten college coaches and 30 athletes at the boys’ Showcase. These Showcases provide an excellent opportunity for our tribal youth by allowing them to learn and be evaluated by college coaches in hopes of receiving the chance to play at the collegiate level and receive an education.”

For additional information, call Henson at 580-924-8280, Ext. 2739.