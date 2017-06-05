Hess-Header Banner
Polaris All Summer Sales Event
Morrell banner
Tri-City Charter
Adkin’s Finance
cypress basin hospice
Shumate Banner

Softball Champs Crowned Plus Ranger Swept by Astros

15 hours ago Sports

 

High School softball finished up this weekend, crowning six state champions.  Slocum wins the Class A title, shutting out Hermleigh, 10-0.  The Bells Lady Panthers come from behind to beat Shiner for the Class 2A crown, 7-6.  Little River Academy wins in 4A over Santa Gertrudis, 5-3.  In 4A, Krum prevails over Liberty Hill, 4-3.  The Colony takes down Willis in the 5A championship, 5-2.  And the Class 6A title is captured by Keller beating Austin Bowie, 5-1.
The High School baseball state tournament begins Wednesday.  Pleasant Grove, Union Hill, and Nacogdoches Central Heights are East Texas baseball teams looking to be crowned champions.
The Texas Rangers continue to lose. Rougned Odor homered but Martin Perez was rocked as the Astros sweep the Rangers. Final score 7-2.
In the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors cruised past Cleveland in Game two, 132-113.  Steph Curry had a 32 point, 11 assists, 10 rebound triple-double while Kevin Durant contributed 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals.  In the loss, LeBron James ties Magic Johnson’s record with eight triple-doubles in a 29 point, 14 assists, 11 rebound effort.  Golden State leads the series 2 games to none. Game three is Wednesday.
The Nashville Predators strike back with a decisive 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3.  The victory gives Nashville life in the Stanley Cup Finals, but they still trail Pittsburgh 2-1 in the series.  Game four is tonight in Nashville. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.
And at The Memorial PGA Tournament, Jason Dufner comes away from the champion, finishing at 13-under par.  Dufner walks away with a $1.5 million dollars in winnings.  Anirban Lahiri and Rickie Fowler finish tied for 2nd place at 10-under.
Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     