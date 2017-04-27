Softball Playoffs and NFL Draft Begin Tonight

Paris – Softball playoffs begin tonight. The District 14-4A champion North Lamar Pantherettes host 4 seed Rains out of 13-4A in a one game playoff on MIX 107.7. First pitch this evening at Pantherette field is at 6:30. Prairiland plays a best of three series against New Boston. All games will be played at NTCC in Mt. Pleasant. Game one is tonight at 8. Game two is tomorrow night at 7:30. Game three will follow if necessary. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels Bi-District game against James Bowie has been moved to Mt. Vernon high school. First pitch tonight is at 6:30. And the Honey Grove Lady Warriors take on Blue Ridge this evening at Texas A&M-Commerce at 7.
—
Mount Pleasant – District Champion Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers open the softball post season against Mesquite Poteet in a best of three series. All games will be played at Royse City. Game one is tonight at 8pm. Games two is tomorrow at 6. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers will be at Pine Tree high school against Redwater to begin a three game series on KLAKE 97.7. First pitch to game one tonight is at 8. Game two is tomorrow at 6pm. Game three would follow immediately after if necessary. And the Hughes Springs Mustangs are in a one game playoff Friday night against Winnsboro at NTCC. First pitch on STAR 96.9 is at 6pm.
—
Sulphur Springs – The softball playoffs begin tonight. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats open a best of three series against Lucas Lovejoy this evening at Lady Cat Park. First pitch is at 7pm. Game two will be at Lovejoy at on Friday at 7. Game three, if necessary is Saturday at noon in Royse City. And the Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers play best of three against Redwater starting tonight at 8 at Pine Tree. Game two is tomorrow at 6pm. Game three would follow immediately after if necessary. The Sulphur Springs baseball team can win the district 16-5A title outright tomorrow when they visit Hallsville. And Lady Cat soccer players Abbi Hale and Kamryn Wimberly were selected as All-State honorable mentions this week.
—
Last night the Texas Rangers avoid the sweep beating the Minnesota Twins, 14-3. Ryan Rua busted out the mustard and rye bread in the 8th for a grand salami. The Rangers are 10-12 on the season and have the day off today before beginning a three game set against the Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
—
Last night in the NBA playoffs Washington takes a 3-2 series lead with a 103-99 win over Atlanta. And the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls, 108-97 to take a three games to two series lead. Tonight Toronto looks to eliminate Milwaukee while the Spurs try to close out the Grizzlies.
—
And tonight is round one of the NFL Draft. Selections begin with the Cleveland Browns on the clock at 7pm. The Dallas Cowboys pick 28th with needs at Right Defensive End, Cornerback and Strong Safety.