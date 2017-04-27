Softball Playoffs and NFL Draft Begin Tonight

Paris – Softball playoffs begin tonight. The District 14-4A champion North Lamar Pantherettes host 4 seed Rains out of 13-4A in a one game playoff on MIX 107.7. First pitch this evening at Pantherette field is at 6:30 . Prairiland plays a best of three series against New Boston. All games will be played at NTCC in Mt. Pleasant. Game one is tonight at 8. Game two is tomorrow night at 7:30 . Game three will follow if necessary. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels Bi-District game against James Bowie has been moved to Mt. Vernon high school. First pitch tonight is at 6:30 . And the Honey Grove Lady Warriors take on Blue Ridge this evening at Texas A&M-Commerce at 7.

—

Mount Pleasant – District Champion Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers open the softball post season against Mesquite Poteet in a best of three series. All games will be played at Royse City. Game one is tonight at 8pm . Games two is tomorrow at 6. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers will be at Pine Tree high school against Redwater to begin a three game series on KLAKE 97.7. First pitch to game one tonight is at 8. Game two is tomorrow at 6pm . Game three would follow immediately after if necessary. And the Hughes Springs Mustangs are in a one game playoff Friday night against Winnsboro at NTCC. First pitch on STAR 96.9 is at 6pm .

—