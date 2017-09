The Texas Attorney General’s office is sending investigators to North Texas after images from media outlets and consumers showed suspiciously high gas prices. Some prices were as high as $4.99 for regular gasoline at a location in Mesquite and $3.99 for regular and $4.49 for premium at a station in Garland. The average price of gas in the Metroplex area of North Texas is $2.39 a gallon, but that is expected to go up.