The Soper Volunteer Fire Department and Town of Soper will be accepting donations until 5:00 pm September 15. All donations will go to help individuals who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. Anyone willing to donate items can drop them off at Soper City Hall Monday through Wednesday 9:00 am until 1:00 pm and Thursday through Friday 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Items needed are on our website.