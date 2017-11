Attorneys for a Mexican citizen set to be executed this evening in Huntsville for the 1997 abduction and slaying of his 16-year-old cousin in McAllen have filed multiple federal court appeals hoping to delay his punishment. Ruben Ramirez Cardenas reportedly confessed to fatally beating Mayra Laguna after abducting her from her home sexually assaulting her. His attorney says the confession was obtained after 22 hours of isolation and intense police questioning.