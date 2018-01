The SPCA, along with the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and the Honey Grove Police Department, have seized 117 dogs, 21 puppies and two cats from a location authorities say was a puppy mill. A spokeswoman from the SPCA says the animals were mistreated, neglected and suffering from health problems. The animals were taken to a Dallas animal shelter and there will be a hearing on Friday in Bonham to determine where the animals will stay.