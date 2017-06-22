Sports: Fendley Resigns Plus Rangers Can’t Overcome Bad Start

North Lamar Head Softball Coach, Jimmy Fendley, announced his resignation yesterday morning. Fendley took the program to the state title game in 2016 and was part of the coaching staff when the Pantherette’s won a state championship in 2010.

The Texas Rangers fall last night to the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-5. The Jays scored six runs in the first inning off Rangers starter Tyson Ross. The Texas bullpen went on to pitch six scoreless innings as they tried to claw back into the game. Joey Gallo shifted the momentum in favor of the Rangers with his 19th home run of the season, except this one didn’t leave the yards [AUDIO]. The Rangers look to split the four-game series with the Blue Jays. First pitch this afternoon [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 1:05 .

In the College World Series, the LSU Tigers eliminate the Florida State Seminoles after a 7-4 ball game last night. LSU’s number nine hitter, Jake Slaughter, provided the pop from the bottom of the lineup with a three-run homer in the second inning. The Tigers advance to meet up with Oregon State on Friday . Tonight the TCU Horn Frogs play an elimination game against the Louisville Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:00 pm .