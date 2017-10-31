Updates Sulphur Springs Halloween Activity

The Trunk or Treat Scheduled for First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs has been moved to the church’s ROC building on Oak Avenue. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and the lines will be inside, to keep the children dry.

The First Responders Trick or Treat that was going to be held at Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs sponsored by the Sulphur Springs PD, Hopkins County EMS, and the Sulphur Springs Fire Department has also been moved to First Baptist Church ROC building.

Church of the Nazarene Activities is moved inside tonight. They will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.