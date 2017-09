The Sulphur Springs HS Blue Blazes Drill team will host a dinner and auction at 6:00 pm Saturday in the school cafeteria to raise money for the team’s trip to New York City in January. Dinner will be catered by Don Lalo’s and there will be a silent and live auction. While in the Big Apple, the team will participate in a clinic with the Alvin Ailley Dance Company, attend a Broadway show and have LOTS of sight-seeing.