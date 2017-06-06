State Baseball Tourney Plus Rangers Take on Mets

The matchups are set for the High School Baseball State Tournament this week in Round Rock and Austin. The Semi-Finals begin tomorrow at 9:00 am with the Class 2A Semi-Finals between Dollardsville Big Sandy and Groveton followed by Muenster and Albany at noon . Class 4A teams meet as Waco Robinson plays Sinton at 1:00 pm . Pleasant Grove is up against Abilene Wylie at 4:00. Central Heights and Whitesboro square off in the 3A Semi-Finals at 4:00 as well, while Georgetown Gateway faces Wall at 7:00. The Class 5A Semi is Thursday , while 1A and 6A will be featured on Friday .

—

The Texas Rangers look to right the ship tonight as they begin a series with the New York Mets at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Rangers have lost 11 of 14, but the Mets have struggled as well, losing their last four of five. Dillon Gee gets the nod for Texas against his former team. Jacob DeGrom will counter for the Mets. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3 FM is set for 7:05 .

—

The Nashville Predators even the Stanley Cup Finals at two games apiece with a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh in game four. Filip Forsberg netted the final goal for Nashville, while Mike Fisher and P.K. Subban contributed assists. Sidney Crosby scored the lone goal for the Penguins. Game five is Thursday .

—