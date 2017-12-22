State Football Finals Continue Plus Stars Shutdown Blackhawks

More champions were crowned yesterday in the Texas High School Football state title games. Muenster wins the 2A DII title over Tenaha 27-20. Rockdale fell behind 21-0 but reeled off 45 straight points to beat Brock, 45-29 in Class 3A Division I, and the Newton Eagles pull away in the second half to throttle the Gunter Tigers in the 3A DII title game, 40-16. Today will feature some dynamic running teams as top-ranked Carthage goes up against Kennedale for the 4A Division I title at 11:00 am. Followed by the Pleasant Grove Hawks against West Orange-Stark in the 4A DII championship at 3:00 pm. The nightcap game will be Highland Park taking on Manvel in Class 5A Division I at 7:00. The Texas High School Football season will wrap up tomorrow with top-ranked Aledo and College Station at 11:00 Saturday morning. Allen will face Lake Travis at 3:00 pm while Cy-Fair clashes with Waco Midway to end the season at 7:00 pm.

—

The Dallas Stars hand the Chicago Blackhawks another loss last night, 4-0. Jamie Benn opened the scoring late in the first-period, while Tyler Seguin capped the night off with a pair of second-period goals. The Stars now have 41 points on the season putting them in the mix for a wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

—

The Dallas Cowboys look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. The Cowboys are 8-6 and will need help in order to make the post-season. Dallas needs the Detroit Lions to lose one game while needing either New Orleans, Carolina or Atlanta to drop their final two games of the season and, of course, Dallas will need to win out. Kickoff on Sunday afternoon between the Cowboys and Seahawks is at noon .

—

And a pair of Dallas Mavericks headlines the players eligible for the NBA Hall of Fame. Point guards Jason Kidd and Steve Nash rank second and third in career assists, respectively, and can be voted into the hall in 2018. Other players who are first-time eligible include Ray Allen, Grant Hill, and Chauncey Billups.