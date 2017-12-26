State Football Playoff Wrap-Up Plus Cowboys Eliminated From Playoffs

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

The Texas High School Football season has officially come to a close with state champions being crowned over the weekend.

—

The Carthage Bulldogs win their sixth title in the last nine years with a 49-21 win over Kennedale. The Pleasant Grove Hawks win their programs first title while snapping West Orange Stark’s 41 game win streak, 41-21. John Stephen Jones sets a state title game record with 565 passing yards as he leads the Highland Park Scots to victory over Manvel, 53-49. College Station takes down the powerhouse, Aledo, 20-19. The Allen Eagles edge out Lake Travis, 35-33 and Cypress Fairbank wins the final game of the season beating Waco Midway, 51-35.

—

The Dallas Cowboys are officially eliminated from playoff contention after falling to Seattle on Sunday afternoon, 21-12. Running back Ezekiel Elliott amassed 118 total yards in his return to the field, but the Dallas play-calling denied Elliott the ball three times near the goal line in the 4th quarter. With the Cowboy’s playoff hopes now shattered and the Philadelphia Eagles locking up home-field advantage, neither team has anything to lose, nor gain in their week 17 matchup.

—

The Dallas Stars stay hot with a 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators over the weekend. The Stars have 43 points on the season and occupy the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

—

And in NCAA hoops rankings Villanova keeps the top spot, followed by Michigan State at No. 2. Arizona State checks in at No. 3, while Duke and North Carolina round out the top five. Texas A&M is ranked 8th.