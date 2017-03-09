State Hoops Tourney Starts Today Plus Romo To Be Released Today

The boys high school state basketball tournament tips off today in San Antonio. The class A semi-finals open the day up with Gail Borden against Happy at 8:30 and Lipan vs. Dime Box at 10. The Class 3A semis follow with Santa Rosa and Dallas Madison at 1:30 then Jarrell and Brock at 3. The day wraps up in Class 5A. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial faces Mansfield Timberview at 7. The night cap game is Northwest and Fort Bend Marshall at 8:30. Tomorrow Class 2A, 4A and 6A play their respective semis.

The Dallas Stars were throttled last night by Ottawa 5-2. Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza netted the goals for Dallas, but they remain at 64 points on the season and sit outside of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. The Stars return to the ice on Sunday against San Jose.

The Texas Rangers return to the diamond for more pre-season action. They’ll take on Venezuela in an exhibition game this afternoon. Chi-Chi Gonzalez gets the nod. First pitch is at 2:05 .

DFW fans celebrated after a historic night for Dirk scoring his 30,000th career points. By yesterday afternoon, we were hit with news of the inevitable. The Dallas Cowboys announced they’ll released Quarterback Tony Romo from the team, making him a free agent. Romo leaves Dallas as the Cowboys all time leading passer in yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, and has the 4th highest quarterback rating in NFL history.