State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $2.7 Billion In December



(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said today that state sales tax revenue totaled $2.75 billion in December, 12.3 percent more than in December 2016.

“Collections from oil and gas-related sectors fueled the double-digit growth in sales tax revenues, and well-drilling and completion continued to rebound,” Hegar said. “But growth in tax receipts was notable across all major economic sectors, including retail trade and restaurants.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in December 2017 was up 10.2 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax revenue is the most significant source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 58 percent of all tax collections.

Revenue from other significant taxes on motor vehicle sales and rentals, motor fuels and oil and natural gas production also rose in December 2017:

Motor vehicle sales and rental income — $414.3 million, up 16.1 percent from December 2016 (vehicle purchases to replace cars damaged by Hurricane Harvey continued to boost those tax collections);

motor fuel taxes — $303.7 million, up 4.9 percent from December 2016; and

oil and natural gas production taxes — $396.4 million, up 73.4 percent from December 2016.

For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch.