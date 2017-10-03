State Trooper Injured While Investigating Fatal Wreck

A State Trooper was involved in a wreck on SH 121 under the U.S. Highway 82 overpass in Fannin County Monday while responding to a fatal wreck. Initial reports indicate that Bobbie Dunn was pulled over in her car just south of the Red River bridge, when she suddenly made a U-turn in front of an 18 wheeler, and they crashed. She was pronounced dead at the scene. While responding to the crash, the trooper suffered a broken leg when her patrol car was hit by a van. The driver of the van, Robert Monocello died at Texoma Medical Center.