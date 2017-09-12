Statement by DPS Director McCraw on 9/11 Anniversary

AUSTIN – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw today issued the following statement regarding the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks:

“On this day 16 years ago, terrorists launched cowardly attacks against our nation on Sept. 11, 2001. Today we honor and remember those who lost their lives as a result of the attack, including valiant first responders. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. The families and friends of those who lost loved ones remain in our thoughts and prayers.

As we pause to remember the lives impacted by 9/11, we must also bear in mind that there are still terrorists and criminals who wish to harm our communities and threaten our way of life. Texans must remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities. DPS officers and our law enforcement partners willingly put their lives on the line to protect and serve all Texans, working around-the-clock to help ensure public safety and protect homeland security. We also pay tribute to United States Military personnel at home and overseas, who also risk their lives to protect this country every single day.”

Texans can serve as one of law enforcement’s greatest resources by just reporting the illegal or suspicious behavior to iWATCH or their local authorities. By speaking up, you could save a life. Preparations for terrorist attacks are often seen but rarely reported. When in doubt, you should report suspicious activity to a local law enforcement agency (call 9-1-1 if it is an emergency) or through iWATCH, which is a DPS website where citizen-sourced information is an effort to help thwart illegal endeavors. For more information on the iWATCH program or to submit a report, visit www.iwatchtx.org.

You can also report suspicious or illegal activity to the iWATCH program using the DPS mobile app. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and Android users on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).