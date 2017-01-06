Statement From Gladewater Fire Department On Antiques District Fire

“On January 4, 2017, at approximately 10:00 pm, Gladewater Police Department received a report of a building on fire in the 100 block of N. Main Street. When Fire Fighters arrived they discovered a vacant building just north of the alley in the middle of the block had visible flames and large amounts of smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Gladewater Fire Fighters began working on extinguishing the structure fire, but downed electrical wires required a response from SWEPCO to make the area safe before personnel could get close enough to effectively fight the fire.

Area agencies including, Longview Fire Department, Sabine Fire Department, Clarksville/Warren City Fire Department, Gregg County Fire Marshal and ATF arrived on scene to help combat the fire and begin an investigation into the origin of the fire.

Two buildings sustained heavy damage, the vacant business where the fire was originally reported, and Tony’s Old South Café, which is directly adjacent. Fire Fighters on the scene were able to prevent the fire from spreading to an antique business adjacent to the café, as well as a large storage building and a residence which are all situated very close to each other in this same city block.

None of the buildings were occupied at the time of the fire and no one sustained any injuries during efforts to suppress the fire.

The City of Gladewater expresses our sincere appreciation to the other responding departments and for their efforts in stopping this fire from being worse than it was.

The investigation into the origin of the fire is underway and is being conducted by ATF.”