Statement From Hopkins County Sheriff On Double Homicide

Hopkins County Sheriffs Deputies were dispatched to a residence just off County Road 2408 about 9:45 a.m. after communications officers received a call about the welfare of family members and, upon arrival, found two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Lewis Tatum said told us there had been a history of violence between two brothers and the last time the brothers had been seen was sometime Sunday.

Tatum said it looked like one brother had been shot and the other brother apparently died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound.

The men were identified as Jerry Shortnacy, 50, and Jonathan Shortnacy, 44, and both were thought to have lived in the mobile home.

Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings was called to the rural residence pronounced both men dead about 11 a.m. and ordered both bodies sent to a medical examiner for autopsy.

Texas Ranger John Vance was called to the scene to assist Hopkins County deputies and investigators.