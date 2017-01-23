Statement From TMF Hospital On Vandalism at Winnsboro Facility

“When members of the staff arrived to work on Saturday morning at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Winnsboro, they discovered several broken windows at the hospital and at the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic location close by. There was no serious damage to the interior of the buildings or equipment at either facility. Staff then called the Winnsboro Police Department and filed a report. Maintenance staff are currently working to repair the damage, and care and schedules have not been affected. Any further questions about the investigation should be directed to the Winnsboro Police Department.”

Winnsboro police say they believe the damage was caused by a high caliber pellet gun or a very low power 22 caliber. There were no injuries in the incident. The investigation is continuing.