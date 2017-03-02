Statewide Inmate’s Family Support Group Formed In Paris

Michelle Edwards will be the speaker for the March 11, 2017 meeting of the Paris TIFA (Texas InmatesFamilies Association) Her program will be on the Kairos Prison Ministry and howit helped her as well as how it can help inmates and inmate’s families.

Kairos Prison MinistryInternational (Kairos) is a Christian faith based ministry that addressesthe spiritual needs of incarcerated men, women, youth, and their families.By sharing the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ, Kairos hopes to changehearts, transform lives and impact the world.

Incarcerated participants, who arereleased, re-enter the outside world with a God centered perspective and focuson becoming productive citizens. Female family members find support,strength and encouragement. Youthful offenders receive hope, acquirenew God centered values and change their direction in life. Familiesare reunited with a hope for the future.

The mission of the Kairos Prison Ministry is to share the transforming love andforgiveness of Jesus Christ to impact the hearts and lives of incarceratedmen, women and youth, as well as their families, to become loving andproductive citizens of their communities.

Michelle had been affected by TDCJ since 1993 andfor almost 20 years, rarely did she ever speak of her loved one who wasincarcerated. For many of those years, the isolation was deafening and caused herto do anything and everything to avoid being noticed. In 2013, Michelle wasinvited to attend a Kairos weekend and the flood gates opened. She hasbeen involved with the ministry since then.

If you know of someone else in Paris andsurrounding counties, that have loved ones in one of the TCDJ Prisons, pleaseinvite them to attend our meeting. Our meeting is free. You are NOT alone, we are here for you.

2:00 P.M

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Christ’s Community Church Bldg.

116 S. Collegiate Dr., Paris, Texas