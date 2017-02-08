Steed Wins #498 Mt. Pleasant Boys Win District and Napoli Back with Rangers

Paris – Last night across the Red River Valley, the 14th ranked Paris Wildcats hand coach Billy Mack Steed career number 498 after beating Atlanta 77-40. With the win, Paris claims their third straight district title. The North Lamar Pantherettes beat Pittsburg on the road 42-38 to finish 8-2 in district play. They’ll take on Brownsboro In the bi-district round. North Lamar boys fall to the Pirates 49-43, dropping to 3-5 in 14-4A. The Prairiland Lady Patriots win a rivalry game over Cooper 49-45 and take on Queen City in the bi-district round on Monday at 6pm at Mt. Vernon. The Patriot boys are in the playoffs as well, winning 49-39 over the Bulldogs. The Chisum Mustangs fall to Chapel Hill 57-37, while the Lady Mustangs season ends after a 57-38 loss to the Lady Devils.

Mount Pleasant – Last night in high school hoops, the Mt. Pleasant Tigers capture the district 16-5A title, defeating Sulphur Springs at Willie Williams Gym 65-53. Now with an 11-0 record, Mt. Pleasant can wrap up a perfect season on Friday when they travel to Greenville. The Lady Tigers fall to the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats again, this time 49-34, dropping to 10-2 as they head to the post-season next week. The Mt. Pleasant soccer team remains unbeaten in district, dismantling Texas High 14-nil. Back to hoops, the Chapel Hill Red Devils pull away in the second half to beat Chisum 57-37, improving to 9-1 in 13-3A. The Lady Devils go to 9-3 and will be in the post season after a 57-38 win over the Lady Mustangs.

Sulphur Springs – Last night in area high school hoops, the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats win the district 16-5A title out right with a home victory over the Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers 49-34. The Lady Cats finish with a perfect 12-0 record and will take on the number four seed out of district 15-5A next week. The Sulphur Springs boys will be the number two seed when the playoffs come after falling to Mt. Pleasant yesterday at Willie Williams Gym, 65-53. The Wildcats currently hold an 8-2 district record. The I30 rivalry between the Wildcats and MP Tigers continues this weekend when they take to the soccer field. Saltillo moves to 7-0 in 23-1A, beating Roxton 66-41.

It went back and forth all night, but it was Portland coming out on top over the Dallas Mavericks 114-113. C.J. McCollum hit the game winning shot with a floater from the foul line with 0.1 seconds left. Dallas drops to 20-32 on the season.

The Dallas Stars also fall last night, 3-1 to Toronto. Tyler Seguin scored the lone goal on a power play for the Stars. HIs 20th of the season.

And it’s a party at Napoli’s. For the 3rd time in career, Mike Napoli will be a Texas Rangers after signing a one year agreement yesterday with the team. Last season he set career highs in games played with 150, home runs with 34 and RBIs with 101. Pitchers and catcher report next week.