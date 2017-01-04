Stolen Saddles Recovered, Two In Custody

10 high dollar saddles stolen in Hopkins County and Sulphur Springs, Yantis, Cookeville and near Buffalo have been recovered near Lubbock and a man and woman have been arrested there. Jamie Shobert and Jeffrey Wayne Horton of Mineola were taken into custody when they allegedly tried to sell the saddles. The suspects will be transported back to Hopkins County. THe investigation was conducted by Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum, SSPD Investigator Bo Fox and TSCRA Special Ranger Toney Hurley.

mug shots not available