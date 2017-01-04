cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Adkin’s Finance
Tri-City Charter
Wood Air Header
Hess-Header Banner
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017

Stolen Saddles Recovered, Two In Custody

48 mins ago News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

 

theft

10 high dollar saddles stolen in Hopkins County and Sulphur Springs, Yantis, Cookeville and near Buffalo have been recovered near Lubbock and a man and woman have been arrested there. Jamie Shobert and Jeffrey Wayne Horton of Mineola  were taken into custody when they allegedly tried to sell the saddles. The suspects will be transported back to Hopkins County. THe investigation was conducted by Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum, SSPD Investigator Bo Fox and TSCRA Special Ranger Toney Hurley.

mug shots not available

 

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     