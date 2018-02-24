Stone Middle School Students Create Portrait Using Abstract Art

A 6’5” x 8’ portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. created by 150 seventh and eighth grade art students brings color to the hallway at Stone Middle School. After studying the giant portraits created by artist Chuck Close, Stone’s art instructor, Ashley Bryan, had her students paint square grids that were unique to each other.

“When viewed up close it appears abstract but when viewed far away the image is clearer and the portrait can be seen,” said Bryan.

The unique and colorful artwork has made for interesting conversation by both students and teachers at North Lamar’s middle school.