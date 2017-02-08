Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Thursday February 9th in Sulphur Springs

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth wants you to prepare for the 2017 severe weather season. The National Weather Service will be offering a free class at the SKYWARN severe weather program on Thursday February 9th from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The program will be held at Sulphur Springs City Hall.

This class is free of charge and no pre-registration is necessary. This class is for organized storm spotters and anyone with an interest in severe weather.

This year’s program discusses thunderstorm formation, ingredients, and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Several examples and cases for 2015 and 2016 will be shown. The program will discuss spotter operations and recommended reporting procedures.

Most importantly, we will discuss what you can do to keep you and others safe when thunderstorms threaten.

“By coming to this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather season,” says Tom Bradshaw, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the NWS Fort worth Office. “Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free sessions to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”

The Hopkins County severe weather program is one of 46 training sessions that the Fort Worth NWS Office will conduct through March 2017, with a session in each county,