Sulphur Springs Benefit For Firefighter

A benefit Pancake Breakfast will be held this Saturday( Feb 4) from 8am – noon at Fire Station #20, 1286 Texas Street South in Sulphur Springs for a firefighter and his family.

Steven Vickery is a loving husband and father of four. He is in need of a transcatheter procedure and possibly a second open heart surgery or a heart transplant. His family could really use your help with the cost of living expenses while they are awaiting his surgery. Steven was a fireman for nine years until his health forced him to end his career of saving lives . His loving wife Cheryl is having to be away from her job as a teacher’s aide while standing by his side and still trying to be there for their four beautiful kids.