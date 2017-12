Carter BloodCare is hosting a blood drive in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, December 28th at Jay Hodge Chevrolet from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will move to Brookshires that afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you are interested in hosting a blood drive, please call Lanie Wright at 903-571-9667.