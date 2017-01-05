Sulphur Springs Chamber

Attention All Chamber Members! Being prepared now are Membership Directories!

Advertisements for the 2017 Chamber of Commerce Membership Directory are available from Lee Ann Peugh at Echo Publishing. Our Membership Directory is distributed to over 5,000 people every year, so I highly encourage you to try an advertisement! Please call Lee Ann at (903) 885-8663 to discuss sizes and pricing options. You will not be disappointed! Please note that no other companies will handle our Membership Directories. Echo Publishing is the ONLY contact. Please contact Lee Ann Peugh with any questions.

Chamber Members, we are going to print a little earlier than usual for the 2017 Membership Directory. We are going to have it ready for distribution the first part of January, so we need you to do a few things. 1) Please go to www.sulphursprings-tx.com and click on the membership directory. Please check to make sure that we have the correct information for your business. We have been trying to check and recheck it, but I’m confident that we have overlooked some things.

2) If your membership investment is past due, payment arrangements deadline was before December 30.

3) If you find information that needs to be corrected, please call the Chamber at 903-885-6515. If you want to place an ad in the directory, please contact Lee Ann Peugh at Echo Publishing at 903-885-8663.

Would you like to recognize an Outstanding Educator?

Here is your chance! This year the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee wants to allow all Hopkins County Citizens to nominate their candidates for the following:

“Outstanding Professional Educator” (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)

“Outstanding Para-Professional Educator” (Secretary or Aide) and “Outstanding Auxiliary Educator” (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria).

We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to nominate that “special educator” that has had an impact on their lives. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and then either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is chamber1@suddenlinkmail.com, and our mailing address is P.O. Box 347, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483. Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize a special educator!

Nominations for Large and Small Business of the Year!

Please submit your nomination for Large Business of the Year or Small Business of the Year. Nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31st! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is chamber1@suddenlinkmail.com and our mailing address is P.O. Box 347, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Additional Chamber of Commerce Banquet Nominations

The Chamber of Commerce membership banquet, Thursday (Feb 16), is when awards are present. Aside from the awards mentioned above, we are accepting nominations for:

Citizen of the Year—Echo Publishing Company—401 Church Street, SS, TX 75482

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, SS, TX 75483

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—P.O. Box 347, SS, TX 75483

Agriculturist of the Year—Professional Ag Workers—c/o Agri-Life Extension, P.O. Box 518, SS TX 75483

Use the above address for each of these nominations submitted in writing.

The Drop-In Reception for Dr. Ray Keck, the new President of Texas A&M–Commerce is Monday (Jan 9) from noon until 1:00 pm. Guaranty Bank and Trust, 919 Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting the reception.

First Baptist Church will host a meeting for the 2017 long distance trips on Monday (Jan 9) at 6:00 pm in the Church ROC, 116 Putman Street, Sulphur Springs. There are two long distance trips. The first trip is to The Pacific Northwest Cost which includes Seattle, Friday Harbor, Butchart Gardens, a tour of the Victoria and the Hoh Rain Forest. This trip will be on August 20-28, 2017. The second trip will be the Branson Christmas Shows on November 30-December 3, 2017. This trip will include five shows, shopping and a special stop at the War Eagle Mill. Everyone in our area is invited to hear information and receive a brochure concerning these two trips. There will be light refreshments served.

CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital in Sulphur Springs, along with Advanced Heart Care, present the 2017 Women with Heart Dinner on Tuesday (Feb 7) from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center. There will be a free dinner and prizes. Women with Heart is an annual program conceived to celebrate and honor women who have survived heart disease. To nominate a lady who has survived and triumphed with the help of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-SS and Advanced Heart Care, please visit the following link. https://www.tmfhc.org/care-treatment/heart/your-heart-health/womens/women-with-heart/. If you have any questions, call Lakan Johnson at 903-438-4462 or e-mail lakan@hcmh.com / Sherry Moore at 903-439-4062 or e-mail sherrym@hcmh.com.

New Members to the Chamber of Commerce

Welcome to our newest members of the Chamber of Commerce, The Oaks Bed & Breakfast. We are excited about having you!

Have a wonderful weekend!

Lezley