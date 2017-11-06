Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda 11.07.17

AN EXECUTIVE SESSION WILL BE HELD AT 6:30 P.M. IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.074, PERSONNEL MATTERS SPECIFICALLY RELATING TO THE OF THE APPOINTMENT OF A DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY.

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. Manager’s report will include a status report on capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. Discussion/action on second reading of Ordinance No. 2719, an ordinance of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, setting forth registration requirements and credit extension guidelines for credit access businesses; providing a penalty; providing repealing and savings clauses; proving a Texas Open Meetings Act clause; and providing an effective date of January 1, 2018. Discussion/action on a memorandum of understanding between the City of Sulphur Springs and Christus Trinity Mother Frances committing the hospital to provide indigent care, committing the city to accept and acknowledge hospital’s commitment to providing such indigent care, and making certain representations regarding the hospital’s corporate validity and tax-exempt status.