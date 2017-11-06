Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda 11.07.17

AN EXECUTIVE SESSION WILL BE HELD AT 6:30 P.M. IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.074, PERSONNEL MATTERS SPECIFICALLY RELATING TO THE OF THE APPOINTMENT OF A DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY.
The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:
- Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.
- Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.
- Manager’s report will include a status report on capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.
- Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.
- Discussion/action on second reading of Ordinance No. 2719, an ordinance of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, setting forth registration requirements and credit extension guidelines for credit access businesses; providing a penalty; providing repealing and savings clauses; proving a Texas Open Meetings Act clause; and providing an effective date of January 1, 2018.
- Discussion/action on a memorandum of understanding between the City of Sulphur Springs and Christus Trinity Mother Frances committing the hospital to provide indigent care, committing the city to accept and acknowledge hospital’s commitment to providing such indigent care, and making certain representations regarding the hospital’s corporate validity and tax-exempt status.
- Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1134 approving a tax abatement with Back Story Brewery.
- Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1135 approving a tax abatement with Saputo.
- Discussion/action on a motion to amend the bylaws for the Economic Development Corporation.
- Discuss/action on Resolution No. 1136 approving two agreements with Kansas City Southern Railroad, one for the abandonment of the Gladys Alexander Crossing and one to construct a pedestrian crossing south of Buford Park.
- Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2720, abandoning a portion of Gladys Alexander Street.
- Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1137, a mutual aid agreement with Hopkins County regarding the Crosstown Trail.
- Discussion/action on a motion to approve the purchase of 3 patrol cars from Toliver Ford.
- Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1138, a resolution of the City of Sulphur Springs appointing James (Jay) Sanders to the position of Director of Public Safety.
- Discussion/action on a motion to approve an economic development agreement (380 agreement) with Billie Ruth Standbridge offering certain economic incentives to develop 216 Main Street.
- Discussion/action on a motion to approve the transfer of a ground lease at the airport from Danny Goggans to Clay Pinson.
- Visitors and public forum.
- Adjourn