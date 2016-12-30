Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda, Tuesday January 3rd 2016

AN EXECUTIVE SESSION WILL BE HELD AT 6:30 P.M. IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.071, CONSULTATION WITH ATTORNEY REGARDING PENDING LITIGATION.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. A) Presentation by GHS – Dave Graves

Manager’s report will include status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2694, a request to rezone property located at the Municipal Airport.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2695, an ordinance providing for the Oncor Franchise Agreement with the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2696, Oncor undergrounding, notice of intent for Tomlinson Street.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2697, an ordinance authorizing the execution of that certain special warranty deed conveying certain property of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Bernard B. Beers.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2698, an ordinance authorizing the execution of that certain special warranty deed conveying certain property of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Clay Price.

Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for one tractor.

Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for 2 backhoes.

Discussion/action on a motion to close a portion of Texas Street.

Discussion/action on board appointment to the Planning & Zoning Commission.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1120 authorizing submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant Program Application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for the Community Development Block Grant.

Visitors and public forum.