Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street.

AN EXECUTIVE SESSION WILL BE HELD AT 6:00 P.M. IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.074, PERSONNEL MATTERS, PERTAINING TO THE HIRING OF A COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR; IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.072, DELIBERATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF REAL PROPERTY; AND, IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.071, CONSULTATION WITH ATTORNEY REGARDING PENDING LITIGATION.

The following items will be discussed in regular session:

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

(A) Texas History Month Proclamation

Manager’s report will include status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

Discussion/action on independent audit for the City of Sulphur Springs 2016.

Discussion/action on Ordinance No. 2699 rezoning property located at 516 Oak Avenue, being further described as Lot 8 of Block 40 2, from Multi Family (MF) to Light Commercial (LC).

Discussion/action on a request by owner, Ricardo Chavarria, to replat property located at 105 Weaver, being further described as Lot 3 of Block 55, into three (3) Lots.

Discussion/action on the adoption of the City of Sulphur Springs personnel policy.

Discussion/action on Devoción Inc. site lease agreement to erect an antenna tower at 180 Middle Street.

Discussion/action on approval of a contract between the City of Sulphur Springs and the Sulphur Springs Country Club (SSCC) to access and use treated effluent water.

Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for concrete paving of Locust Street.

Discussion/action on assignment of Airport Ground Lease for Lot 1220-05.

Discussion/action on Executive Session item pertaining to the hiring of a Community Development Director.

Discussion/action on Executive Session item regarding possible acquisition of real property for municipal use.

Discussion only regarding donation to the Sulphur Springs Public Library.

Discussion/action on Executive Session item regarding pending litigation.

Visitors and public forum.