Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street.
AN EXECUTIVE SESSION WILL BE HELD AT 6:00 P.M. IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.074, PERSONNEL MATTERS, PERTAINING TO THE HIRING OF A COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR; IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.072, DELIBERATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF REAL PROPERTY; AND, IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.071, CONSULTATION WITH ATTORNEY REGARDING PENDING LITIGATION.
The following items will be discussed in regular session:
- Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.
- Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.
(A) Texas History Month Proclamation
- Manager’s report will include status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.
- Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.
- Discussion/action on independent audit for the City of Sulphur Springs 2016.
- Discussion/action on Ordinance No. 2699 rezoning property located at 516 Oak Avenue, being further described as Lot 8 of Block 40 2, from Multi Family (MF) to Light Commercial (LC).
- Discussion/action on a request by owner, Ricardo Chavarria, to replat property located at 105 Weaver, being further described as Lot 3 of Block 55, into three (3) Lots.
- Discussion/action on the adoption of the City of Sulphur Springs personnel policy.
- Discussion/action on Devoción Inc. site lease agreement to erect an antenna tower at 180 Middle Street.
- Discussion/action on approval of a contract between the City of Sulphur Springs and the Sulphur Springs Country Club (SSCC) to access and use treated effluent water.
- Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for concrete paving of Locust Street.
- Discussion/action on assignment of Airport Ground Lease for Lot 1220-05.
- Discussion/action on Executive Session item pertaining to the hiring of a Community Development Director.
- Discussion/action on Executive Session item regarding possible acquisition of real property for municipal use.
- Discussion only regarding donation to the Sulphur Springs Public Library.
- Discussion/action on Executive Session item regarding pending litigation.
- Visitors and public forum.
- Adjourn.