The Sulphur Springs City Council will meet Tuesday night, June 6 and after canvassing the votes in the weekend municipal election, the council will swear in newly elected councilman Dan Froneberger and returning councilman John Sellers. Following that the council will select a new Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem. Also on the agenda is the rezoning of property in the 1500 block of South Broadway from light commercial to heavy commercial. The council will also consider appointing a new Municipal Judge.