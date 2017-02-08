Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Report To City Council

BILL BRADFORD ROAD – The concrete is in place nearly to Como Street. By the next city council meeting we should be nearing completion. We began in February 2016.
LOCUST STREET – The Capital Construction Division has constructed 95% of the water and sewer mains on Locust Street. They should finish by the end of the week. Then the process of connecting all of the homes to the water main begins. We should be ready to start the street improvements in about a month. After that will be South Moore Street.
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Work has begun at the wastewater treatment plant. The contractor has excavated on very large hole to accommodate 3 new clarifiers.
CLAIMS – We had one minor workers’ compensation claim in January, and no liability claims.
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Total suspended solids (TSS) came in at 4.13 mg/L, well within the limit of 15 mg/L.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Peter Karstens will present a year-to-date summary of revenues and expenditures.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Treated 125 million gallons of water from Cooper Lake and Lake Sulphur Springs.
- Sampled and tested water from the distribution system.
- Flushed 36 dead end water mains.
- Repaired 14 ruptured water mains.
- Unstopped 20 sewer mains.
- Repaired 10 sewer mains.
- Washed 85,000 feet of sewer mains.
- Raised 5 manholes on College Street.
- Replaced runway lights at the airport.
- Removed dead trees in city parks.
- Patched 100 potholes.
- Cleared storm drains.
- Made 41 street repairs following utility repairs.
- Removed Christmas decorations.
- Checked out 2,776 items from the library, and provided 1,269 hours of computer time.
- Checked out 342 e-books.
- Conducted 10 building inspections, 7 electrical inspections, 5 plumbing inspections, 1 mechanical inspection and issued 25 building permits.
- Sold 4,698 gallons of AvGas and 4,886 gallons of JetA fuel.
- Responded to 168 animal control calls achieving an adoption rate of 47%.
- Made 4 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- Responded to 34 accidents, made 57 arrests, wrote 625 citations and recorded 51 offences.
- Responded to 137 fire/rescue calls including 3 structure fires.
- Performed preventative maintenance on 76 fire hydrants.
- Performed 67 fire inspections/surveys.
- Replaced 5 street signs.