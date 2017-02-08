Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Report To City Council

BILL BRADFORD ROAD – The concrete is in place nearly to Como Street. By the next city council meeting we should be nearing completion. We began in February 2016.

LOCUST STREET – The Capital Construction Division has constructed 95% of the water and sewer mains on Locust Street. They should finish by the end of the week. Then the process of connecting all of the homes to the water main begins. We should be ready to start the street improvements in about a month. After that will be South Moore Street.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Work has begun at the wastewater treatment plant. The contractor has excavated on very large hole to accommodate 3 new clarifiers.

CLAIMS – We had one minor workers’ compensation claim in January, and no liability claims.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Total suspended solids (TSS) came in at 4.13 mg/L, well within the limit of 15 mg/L.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Peter Karstens will present a year-to-date summary of revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: