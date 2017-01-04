Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report

By Marc Maxwell
BILL BRADFORD ROAD – Now that the holiday season is over, we have closed Bill Bradford Road from Carter Street eastward. The pace of progress should pick up once again.
DAVIS/TOMLINSON PARKING LOT – The parking lot is finished.
LOCUST STREET – The Capital Construction Division is about 50% done replacing the water main from Bellview Street to the KCS railroad tracks. The sewer main has already been replaced. We recently hired a contractor to bore under the railroad for water and sewer improvements, and we expect that to happen this month. Atmos is currently replacing the gas main.
CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims or liability claims in December.
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Total suspended solids (TSS) came in at 3.14 mg/L, well within the limit of 15 mg/L.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Peter Karstens will not present a year-to-date summary of revenues and expenditures this month since this is the first workday of the month and we don’t have any numbers to share yet.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Sold 980 gallons of AvGas and 6,000 gallons of JetA fuel.
- Checked out 2,243 items from the library.
- Responded to 142 fire/rescue calls including 3 structure fires.
- Performed preventative maintenance on 84 fire hydrants.
- Replaced 14 street signs.
- Responded to 136 animal control calls, achieving an adoption rate of 34%.
- Made 2 arrests in the special crimes unit.
- Recorded 68 offences, made 51 arrests, wrote 568 citations and responded to 39 accidents.
- Performed preventative maintenance/repairs on several items at the water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant.
- Repaired 16 water main ruptures.
- Replaced 10 water meters.
- Unstopped 38 sewer mains.
- Repaired 13 sewer mains.
- Washed 75,000 feet of sewer mains.
- Smoke-tested 3 segments of sewer mains.
- Flushed 36 dead-end water mains.
- Inspected water towers and clear wells.
- Replaced motors on #2, #3, and #5 Lake Sulphur Springs water pumps.
- Continued to pump from Lake Sulphur Springs rather than Cooper Lake while divers clean out the intake structure.
- Conducted 22 building inspections, 12 electrical inspections, 20 plumbing inspections and issued 14 building permits.
- Patched 157 potholes.
- Replaced 3 stop signs.
- Held Christmas festivities on Celebration Plaza.