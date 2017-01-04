Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report

By Marc Maxwell

BILL BRADFORD ROAD – Now that the holiday season is over, we have closed Bill Bradford Road from Carter Street eastward. The pace of progress should pick up once again.

DAVIS/TOMLINSON PARKING LOT – The parking lot is finished.

LOCUST STREET – The Capital Construction Division is about 50% done replacing the water main from Bellview Street to the KCS railroad tracks. The sewer main has already been replaced. We recently hired a contractor to bore under the railroad for water and sewer improvements, and we expect that to happen this month. Atmos is currently replacing the gas main.

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims or liability claims in December.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Total suspended solids (TSS) came in at 3.14 mg/L, well within the limit of 15 mg/L.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Peter Karstens will not present a year-to-date summary of revenues and expenditures this month since this is the first workday of the month and we don’t have any numbers to share yet.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: