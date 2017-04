The Fourth Annual Sulphur Springs Rotary Club “ Claws for a Cause” will be held Saturday April 29 on Celebration Plaza from 5pm – 9pm. Because of the threat of inclement weather – organizers are urging attendees to bring their own tent. Tickets can be bought online at outhouse tickets dot com for $25 or at the door for $30. Entertainment will be provided by Vince Vance and the Valiants. All proceeds benefit local charities and the Rotary Scholarship Fund.