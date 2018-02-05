Sulphur Springs Council To Meet

AN EXECUTIVE SESSION WILL BE HELD AT 6:30 P.M. IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.074, PERSONNEL MATTERS, PERTAINING TO THE APPOINTMENT OF A FINANCE DIRECTOR.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

(a) Black History Month

Manager’s report will include a status report on capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1142, a resolution approving a 380 Agreement with Backstory Beverages Company LLC and authorizing the City Manager to enter into the agreement on behalf of the city.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1143 and 1143(S) calling for an election for Council Places 1, 2, and 3 naming election judges, and setting dates for early voting.

(La discusión/acción en la Resolución el numero 1143(S) pidiendo la elección coloca 1, 2 y 3, llamando a jueces de elección, y poniendo fechas para la votación temprana.)

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1144, a resolution approving the submission of a grant application to the Office of the Governor for Homeland Security Grant Funds and designating the Mayor as the authorized s signatory official.

Discussion/action on traffic stops and arrests.

Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for concessions.

Discussion/action on authorizing acceptance of the bid from Whitaker Homes for the construction for 1 – 10 homes, per bid specifications, for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs HOME Program RSP Contract 2015-0118 which includes HRA Contract #1002359 and PWD Contract #1002470.

Discussion/action on an agreement between Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport and Maritime Information Systems, Inc., allowing MIS to locate Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipment at the Airport.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1145 for two professional services contracts with Garver Engineering for the Highway 11 widening project and to authorize the city manager to execute the necessary contracts and agreements with Garver Engineering and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Discussion/action on a new Airport Ground Lease Agreement for Lot 1220-22.

Discussion/action on a new Airport Ground Lease Agreement for Lot 1220-24.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1146 approving the financing of an economic development project.

Discussion/action Executive Session item regarding the appointment of a Finance Director.

Visitors and public forum.