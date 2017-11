A local couple was arrested by Sulphur Springs police after they were stopped for a traffic violation on Live Oak. The pair was described as extremely nervous and a needle was found in a seat in their vehicle. 34 year old Dustin Wade Mauldin was charged with possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine. 28 year old Emily Claudine Huckabay allegedly tried to get rid of a glass pipe and was charged with tampering with evidence.