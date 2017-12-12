Sulphur Springs Education Foundation Awards Teacher Grants

The SSISD Education Foundation recently awarded $27,519 in teacher grants. The recipients were:

Tails Harris and Sylvia Ramos: $1200 for Echale Ganas! Bilingual tutoring connecting high school dual language speakers with Travis Primary bilingual students to provide academic assistance and positive role models.

Tammy Burnside, Chelsea Holcomb, Emily Simpson, Maricela Resendez, Kristen Downs, Mary Surber, Kori Reed, Whitney Helffrich, and Karen Phillips: $5,091 to establish Growing STEM Kids activities at ECLC.

Kelly Shutt: $1,390 for a Raspberry Pi powered photo booth that her Computer Science Class at SSMS will design and develop.

Hayley Glenn, Bryan Cole, Lucy Adair, Kelly Holloman, Ryan Watts and Gene McKelroy: $7,990 to bring the Perot Museum Campus Outreach Program to SSMS Science classes.

Sara Price and Steve Futch: $2,400 for Heart Knowledge in their athletic and PE classes at SSMS using heart rate monitors and pedometers to combine technology and fitness.

Christi Emmert: $1,500 for Nino Percussion Classroom Cajon drums at Travis, Lamar and Bowie Primary school’s music classes.

Holly Folmar, Tim Thomas, Karen Moreland, Silvestra Alexander, Angie Evans, Miranda Coleman, Kristen Kristin Potts, Frances Charlton, Monica Martinez and Stephanie Ross: $3,200 for Science Live Tower Gardens that will grow food vertical gardens at Douglas Intermediate School.

Allison Mayes and Myshoni Crook: $2,215 for Sensory Diet Integration activities in their Sulphur Springs Elementary School classroom.

Charla O’Brien, Renee Johnson, Maria Mendez, Carmen Contretas, Sulema Martinez and Kimberly Ewalt: $634 to establish a Dual Language Global Community at Sulphur Springs Elementary School.

Todd McCoy and Desi Pharis: $1,000 to purchase equipment that will aid his math classes studying tangible conic sections and the Technical Theater Classes designing and building sets at SSHS.

Paula Haas and Lynn Smith: $800 to establish the Cat Shack retail store inside SSHS. Multiple classes at SSHS will help with inventory, financials, graphic design and staffing.

If anyone is interested in donating to the SSISD Education Foundation they can go to www.ssisdeducationfoundation.com