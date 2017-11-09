Sulphur Springs Insurance Agent Arrested

After a lengthy investigation by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office, a Sulphur Springs insurance agent has been arrested for theft of property. 40 year old Kristi Lynn Hooten, the operator of “ Connect Insurance” allegedly created fake auto insurance cards from major companies but did not provide auto insurance coverage. She allegedly pocketed the premiums. Investigator Wade Sheets is in charge of the investigation. Any who has purchased auto, home or other insurance from “ Connect Insurance” should contact him. Connect Insurance, which was located on Bill Bradford Road is now closed. Hooten has bonded out on $30,000 bail. More charges are possible as the investigation continues.