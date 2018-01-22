Sulphur Springs ISD and School Board Appreciation Month

January is School Board Recognition Month and Sulphur Springs ISD is joining other districts across the state to thank these community volunteers for their commitment and contributions to our public schools.

“School board members serve countless hours working to make public education the best it can be for every child,” said Michael Lamb, Superintendent. In a climate of change and challenge, they develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues that affect the entire community and the lives of individual students. They bear responsibility and oversight in Sulphur Springs ISD for an annual budget of $36million; 4,347 students, in grades Head Start 3 yrs to 12th grade; more than 650 employees; and 9 campuses.

“Preparing today’s students to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow is a tremendous task. As elected officials, school board members are the voice of their communities, serving first and foremost in the best interest of our schoolchildren,” said Lamb.

“We proudly salute these education advocates as they provide vision and leadership for student achievement, academic programs, district funding, and school facilities. Their service ensures that decisions about local public schools are made by those most familiar with the needs of our community’s children and families,” said Lamb. “These dedicated individuals deserve recognition and thanks for their unfailing commitment to the continuing success of our students now and in the future,” he said.

The men and women serving Sulphur Springs ISD as board members are: President Leesa Toliver, Vice President Robbin Vaughn, Secretary Robert Cody, Jason Dietze, Clay Johnson, John Prickette, and Kerry Wright. They come from a varied background of business, education, ministry, and public service.

“Great leadership always begins with a willing heart, a positive attitude, and a desire to make a difference. Please join us as we applaud these local leaders for helping our kids soar to success,” Lamb said.