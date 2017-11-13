Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 11.13.17

AGENDA REGULAR BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2017

6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER:

Invocation

Pledges to American & Texas flags- Rylee Ivery & Logan Williamson, Lamar Primary

FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees 7

conducted on Monday, October 9, 2017 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per policy BED(LOCAL).

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

Lamar Primary students present a VR Field Trip to Colonial Village [Kimberlea Gillem]

Report on Educational Performance of Bilingual/ESL Program for 2016-2017 9 school year. (Exhibit IV-B) [Ana Aguilar]

Report on Primary and Secondary Education. [Kristin Monk & Josh Williams]

Present TASB Localized Manual Update 109. (Exhibit under separate cover) [Josh Williams]

Head Start items sent under separate cover for school board’s information purposes only: Director’s Report for October, Head Start Newsletter & Office of Head Start Monitoring Notice Letter

CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for October 13

(Exhibit V-A)

Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for October 2017. (Exhibit V- 16 B) Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for October 2017. 17 (Exhibit V-C)

ACTION ITEMS Discuss and consider appointment of an individual to serve in one of two Sulphur Springs ISD positions on the Hopkins County Civic Center Board of Directors, for the term beginning January 1, 2018 and ending December 31, 2020. Consider approval of annual agreement between Sulphur Springs Country Club 46 and Sulphur Springs ISD for the 2017-2018 school year. (Exhibit VI-B)

[Michael Lamb]

Discuss and consider approval of purchase of HVAC system for 4 high school 47 classrooms. (Exhibit VI-C) [Dan Froneberger]

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.071), (.072), (.074).

Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel

Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real

RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE