Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Tuesday, 9/11/17.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Douglas students, with the help of Mrs. Shelley Burton, used the app Flipgrid to showcase great things happening at Douglas Intermediate School.
Michael Lamb reported on accountability ratings.
Rusty Harden presented a report on the campus security audits.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:
Quarterly Investment Report
Organizational Flow Charts for the SSISD Head Start Program and the Early Childhood Learning Center
Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of Philosophy
Head Start Personnel Policy Summary
PERSONNEL
Resignations
Chelsea Jordan SpEd Aide SS Elementary
New Personnel
Jimmy Marr Technology Aide SS Elemen