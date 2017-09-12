Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Tuesday, 9/11/17.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Douglas students, with the help of Mrs. Shelley Burton, used the app Flipgrid to showcase great things happening at Douglas Intermediate School.

Michael Lamb reported on accountability ratings.

Rusty Harden presented a report on the campus security audits.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report

Organizational Flow Charts for the SSISD Head Start Program and the Early Childhood Learning Center

Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of Philosophy

Head Start Personnel Policy Summary

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Chelsea Jordan SpEd Aide SS Elementary

New Personnel

Jimmy Marr Technology Aide SS Elemen