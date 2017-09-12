Hess-Header Banner
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Tuesday, 9/11/17.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Douglas students, with the help of Mrs. Shelley Burton, used the app Flipgrid to showcase great things happening at Douglas Intermediate School.

 

Michael Lamb reported on accountability ratings.

 

Rusty Harden presented a report on the campus security audits.

 

 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

 

Quarterly Investment Report

 

Organizational Flow Charts for the SSISD Head Start Program and the Early Childhood Learning Center

 

Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of Philosophy

 

Head Start Personnel Policy Summary

 

 

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Chelsea Jordan                       SpEd Aide                               SS Elementary

 

New Personnel

Jimmy Marr                            Technology Aide                     SS Elemen

