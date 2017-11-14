Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

Dave Kirkpatrick

 

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, November 13, 2017.

No one requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Lamar Primary students and teachers led board members on a virtual reality field trip to a Colonial Village.  Principal Rowena Johnson presented an audio-visual overview of all the great things happening at Lamar.

Ana Aguilar presented a report on Educational Performance of Bilingual/ESL Program for 2016-17 school year.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams reported on Primary and Secondary education.

Josh Williams presented TASB Update 109.  The update will be presented for approval at the December board meeting.

Board members were provided with copies of the following Head Start items for informational purposes:

Director’s Report for October, Head Start Newsletter, and Office of Head Start Monitoring Notice Letter

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Dan Froneberger to serve as one of two SSISD representatives to Hopkins County Civic Center Board of Directors for the term January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2020.

2017-2018 agreement between Sulphur Springs Country Club and Sulphur Springs ISD.

Purchase of HVAC system to accommodate 4 high school classrooms.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Alexis Navarrette                                 Purchasing Clerk                                 Administration

Andrea Rodriguez                               Office Clerk                                          ECLC

Sy Lucas                                               Grade 1 Teacher                                 Lamar Primary

Janlyn Therwhanger                           ESL Aide                                               Middle School

Maci Newsom                                      Government Teacher                         High School

New personnel

Alison Thompson                                                Grade 1 Teacher                                 Lamar Primary

Tobias Adams                                      SpEd Aide                                             Middle School

Ruston Pennington                             Math Teacher                                       High School

