Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, November 13, 2017.

No one requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Lamar Primary students and teachers led board members on a virtual reality field trip to a Colonial Village. Principal Rowena Johnson presented an audio-visual overview of all the great things happening at Lamar.

Ana Aguilar presented a report on Educational Performance of Bilingual/ESL Program for 2016-17 school year.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams reported on Primary and Secondary education.

Josh Williams presented TASB Update 109. The update will be presented for approval at the December board meeting.

Board members were provided with copies of the following Head Start items for informational purposes:

Director’s Report for October, Head Start Newsletter, and Office of Head Start Monitoring Notice Letter

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Dan Froneberger to serve as one of two SSISD representatives to Hopkins County Civic Center Board of Directors for the term January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2020.

2017-2018 agreement between Sulphur Springs Country Club and Sulphur Springs ISD.

Purchase of HVAC system to accommodate 4 high school classrooms.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Alexis Navarrette Purchasing Clerk Administration

Andrea Rodriguez Office Clerk ECLC

Sy Lucas Grade 1 Teacher Lamar Primary

Janlyn Therwhanger ESL Aide Middle School

Maci Newsom Government Teacher High School

New personnel

Alison Thompson Grade 1 Teacher Lamar Primary

Tobias Adams SpEd Aide Middle School

Ruston Pennington Math Teacher High School