Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 8, 2018.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

 

Mr. Lamb updated board members on the progress of the softball and baseball field projects.  He noted that the expectation is to have both ready to hold the first home scrimmages.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

School board trustee election filing dates were announced as Wednesday, January 17, 2018, through Friday, February 16, 2018.  The election will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Susan Johnston presented an overview of 504 and Special Education programs.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams presented updates on elementary and secondary programs/activities.

 

PERSONNEL

 Resignation

Megan Price                         Science Teacher                              High School

 

Mid-Term Retirement

Charlotte Holland                SpEd Aide                                         High School

 

New personnel

William Giles                         Government Teacher                      High School

Kaley Williams                      Science Teacher                              High School

 

