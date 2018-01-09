Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 8, 2018.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board.
Mr. Lamb updated board members on the progress of the softball and baseball field projects. He noted that the expectation is to have both ready to hold the first home scrimmages.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
School board trustee election filing dates were announced as Wednesday, January 17, 2018, through Friday, February 16, 2018. The election will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Susan Johnston presented an overview of 504 and Special Education programs.
Kristin Monk and Josh Williams presented updates on elementary and secondary programs/activities.
PERSONNEL
Resignation
Megan Price Science Teacher High School
Mid-Term Retirement
Charlotte Holland SpEd Aide High School
New personnel
William Giles Government Teacher High School
Kaley Williams Science Teacher High School