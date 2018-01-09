Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 8, 2018.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

Mr. Lamb updated board members on the progress of the softball and baseball field projects. He noted that the expectation is to have both ready to hold the first home scrimmages.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

School board trustee election filing dates were announced as Wednesday, January 17, 2018, through Friday, February 16, 2018. The election will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Susan Johnston presented an overview of 504 and Special Education programs.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams presented updates on elementary and secondary programs/activities.

PERSONNEL

Resignation

Megan Price Science Teacher High School

Mid-Term Retirement

Charlotte Holland SpEd Aide High School

New personnel

William Giles Government Teacher High School

Kaley Williams Science Teacher High School