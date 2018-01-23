cypress basin hospice
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

4 hours ago

 

 

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 22, 2018.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

School board members were recognized for their service in re: to Board Appreciation Month.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Travis Primary students and staff presented a highlight the Dual Language Enrichment (DLE) program.

Head Start information items were presented to the Board: Director’s Report for December, December Newsletter, Policy Council Minutes for October

ACTION ITEMS

2016-2017 Head Start Annual Report

2017-2018 Head Start Community Assessment

Resolution 1-18 electing Mike Horne to serve as a representative on the Hopkins County Appraisal District Board of Directors for the term beginning January 1, 2018, and ending December 31, 2019.

Texas Education Agency application for staff development minutes waiver

PERSONNEL

The Board approved to extend Superintendent Michael Lamb’s contract for an additional year.

Resignation

Stormy Edge                         Behavior Intervention Aide                        Middle School

Jinger Postlehwait               SpEd Aide                                         Middle School

Retirement

Michael Hoybook                 Technology Specialist                    Administration

New personnel

Emily Nickerson                   SpEd Aide                                         High School

 

