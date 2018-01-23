Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 22, 2018.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board.
School board members were recognized for their service in re: to Board Appreciation Month.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Travis Primary students and staff presented a highlight the Dual Language Enrichment (DLE) program.
Head Start information items were presented to the Board: Director’s Report for December, December Newsletter, Policy Council Minutes for October
ACTION ITEMS
2016-2017 Head Start Annual Report
2017-2018 Head Start Community Assessment
Resolution 1-18 electing Mike Horne to serve as a representative on the Hopkins County Appraisal District Board of Directors for the term beginning January 1, 2018, and ending December 31, 2019.
Texas Education Agency application for staff development minutes waiver
PERSONNEL
The Board approved to extend Superintendent Michael Lamb’s contract for an additional year.
Resignation
Stormy Edge Behavior Intervention Aide Middle School
Jinger Postlehwait SpEd Aide Middle School
Retirement
Michael Hoybook Technology Specialist Administration
New personnel
Emily Nickerson SpEd Aide High School