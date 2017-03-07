Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, March 6, 2017.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

Kristin Monk introduced members of the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Adult Leadership Class in attendance as part of their session on education.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

John Bimmerle gave a presentation on the Instructional Technology program.

The following Head Start items were presented to the Board for informational purposes only: Head Start Director’s Report for February & Monitoring Review Report

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Standard of Conduct for Head Start Staff, Volunteers, and Consultants.

Head Start Rationale for Program Option.

Ordinance 1-17 canceling the May 6, 2016 election and declaring unopposed candidates Robert Cody & Robbin Vaughn elected to new 3-year terms, effective May 1, 2017.

Resolution 3-17 concerning Sulphur Springs ISD’s request to the Texas Legislature to repeal the new A-F Accountability Rating System for Texas Public Schools.

Head Start Refunding Application for Year Four of Five.

Engagement Letter with Rutherford, Taylor & Co., P.C., for audit of fiscal year ending August 31, 2017.

Proposal from Tyler Building Systems for metal building systems and drawings for baseball batting cages and concession stand.

Budgeted Title I funds to be used for The Daily Five and Café training in September.

TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 107.

PERSONNEL

Contracts

One-year employment contract extensions to recommended professional certified instructional administrative personnel and administrative support services personnel presently employed under one-year and two-year contracts.

Resignations – * denotes early notification of retirement at end of school year

*Vivian Van Vleet SpEd Aide Austin Academic Center

*Ruth Stracener Grade 3 Bilingual Teacher SS Elementary

Donna Terwilliger Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary

Cheryl Vickery SpEd Aide SS Elementary

John Mark Francis English Teacher Middle School

Natalie Martino Trainer Middle School

New Personnel

Patricia Morgan SpEd Aide SS Elementary