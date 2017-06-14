Shumate Banner
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

 

Torri Miller, Winnsboro ISD, was in attendance to observe for Region 8 Superintendent’s Cohort.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Kristin Monk reported on summer activities throughout the District.

 

Rusty Harden reported that the 45-day contract release date for resignation notifications will be

July 8, 2017.

 

Josh Williams presented TASB Localized Manual Update 108.  The update will be presented to the board for adoption at the regular August meeting.

 

The Board was given the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:

Head Start Director’s Report for May

Policy Council Minutes for May

 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

 

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2017.

 

2017-2018 Board Operating Procedures.

 

Resolution 6-17 electing Mike Horne to fill the unexpired term of Mike Barrett on the Hopkins County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.

 

Permission to move $22,000.00 of Head Start budgeted funds from Personnel line item to Equipment line item and approved purchase of Head Start vehicle.

 

Funding request for one-time COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) for Head Start Program.

 

Languages other than English Instructional Materials Adoption for implementation in the 2017-2018 school year, as recommended by the adoption committee.

 

Extension of Student Accident Insurance coverage for the 2017-2018 school year with Texas Student Resources as carrier.

 

Concrete bid from Anchor Contracting LLC for construction of parking lot area east of the Prim/Wildcat Stadium.

 

Credit by exam testing dates for 2017-2018.

 

Entering into contracts with the Region 8 Education Service Center for 2017-2018.

 

Authorize TASB Policy Service to add, revise, or delete (LOCAL) policies according to the summary document resulting from the Policy Review Session conducted with the district on May 16-17, 2017.

 

Board Briefs

June 13, 2017

Page 2

 

PERSONNEL

Summer Contracts- due to mid-term hire date

Crystal Cervantes                      Grade 3 Teacher                                                SS Elementary

Maria Martinez                           Grade 5 Teacher                                                Douglas

Jordan Tyler                              SpEd Teacher                                       Middle School

 

Retirement

Mickie Wilson                            Kindergarten Teacher                             ECLC

 

Resignations

Mackenzie Pettit                                    Instructional Technology Specialist         Administration

Star Erwin                                 Pre-Kindergarten Teacher                       ECLC

Tabatha Ibarra                           DLE Head Start 4 Teacher                      ECLC

Selena Santana                         Bilingual Aide                                        ECLC

Kimber Thompson                     Grade 3 Teacher                                                SS Elementary

Jennifer Bunch                          ELAR Teacher                                       Middle School

Robert McDaniel                                   Asst. Band Director                               Middle School

Jennifer Turner                          Band Director                                        Middle School

Nathan Woodard                                   Art Teacher                                           Middle School

 

New Personnel

Esmeralda Aguilar                     Title I Aide                                             ECLC

Ashley Cannon                          Pre-Kindergarten Teacher                       ECLC

Oksana Wallis                           Head Start Aide                                     ECLC

Nickole Brown                           Grade 2 Teacher                                                Lamar

Monica Hernandez                     Title I Aide                                             Travis

LaWanda Losey                                    Grade 2 Teacher                                                Travis

Sarah Metcalf                            Grade 4 Teacher                                                SS Elementary

Morgan Nutt                              Grade 3 Teacher                                                SS Elementary

Charla O’Brien                           Grade 4 Bilingual Teacher                      SS Elementary

Meghan Ricker                          Grade 3 Teacher                                                SS Elementary

Charlotte Wilson                                    Grade 4 Teacher                                                SS Elementary

Kimberly Isonhood                    English Teacher                                     Middle School

Ashleigh Luke                           Art Teacher                                           Middle School

Jinjer Postlethwait                     SpEd Aide                                            Middle School

Steven Allemang                                   Science Teacher                                                High School

Jamie Funderburk                      SpEd Aide                                            High School

Lindsay Hurley                          Instructional Aide                                   Austin Academic Center

Crusita Maldonado                    Instructional Aide                                   Austin Academic Center

 

 

Personnel Changes                  New position/campus                           Former position/campus

Laci Ragan                                ELAR Coordinator/Administration                       Grade 2 Teacher/Lamar

Crystal Cervantes                      Head Start 4 Bilingual Teacher/ECLC      Grade 3 Teacher/SS Elementary

Angela Grimes                          Instructional Interventionist/SS Elem       Grade 3 Teacher/SS Elementary

Sasha Posey                            Academic Specialist/SS Elementary       English Teacher/Middle School

