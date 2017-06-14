Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

Torri Miller, Winnsboro ISD, was in attendance to observe for Region 8 Superintendent’s Cohort.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Kristin Monk reported on summer activities throughout the District.

Rusty Harden reported that the 45-day contract release date for resignation notifications will be

July 8, 2017.

Josh Williams presented TASB Localized Manual Update 108. The update will be presented to the board for adoption at the regular August meeting.

The Board was given the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:

Head Start Director’s Report for May

Policy Council Minutes for May

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2017.

2017-2018 Board Operating Procedures.

Resolution 6-17 electing Mike Horne to fill the unexpired term of Mike Barrett on the Hopkins County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Permission to move $22,000.00 of Head Start budgeted funds from Personnel line item to Equipment line item and approved purchase of Head Start vehicle.

Funding request for one-time COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) for Head Start Program.

Languages other than English Instructional Materials Adoption for implementation in the 2017-2018 school year, as recommended by the adoption committee.

Extension of Student Accident Insurance coverage for the 2017-2018 school year with Texas Student Resources as carrier.

Concrete bid from Anchor Contracting LLC for construction of parking lot area east of the Prim/Wildcat Stadium.

Credit by exam testing dates for 2017-2018.

Entering into contracts with the Region 8 Education Service Center for 2017-2018.

Authorize TASB Policy Service to add, revise, or delete (LOCAL) policies according to the summary document resulting from the Policy Review Session conducted with the district on May 16-17, 2017.

Board Briefs

June 13, 2017

Page 2

PERSONNEL

Summer Contracts- due to mid-term hire date

Crystal Cervantes Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary

Maria Martinez Grade 5 Teacher Douglas

Jordan Tyler SpEd Teacher Middle School

Retirement

Mickie Wilson Kindergarten Teacher ECLC

Resignations

Mackenzie Pettit Instructional Technology Specialist Administration

Star Erwin Pre-Kindergarten Teacher ECLC

Tabatha Ibarra DLE Head Start 4 Teacher ECLC

Selena Santana Bilingual Aide ECLC

Kimber Thompson Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary

Jennifer Bunch ELAR Teacher Middle School

Robert McDaniel Asst. Band Director Middle School

Jennifer Turner Band Director Middle School

Nathan Woodard Art Teacher Middle School

New Personnel

Esmeralda Aguilar Title I Aide ECLC

Ashley Cannon Pre-Kindergarten Teacher ECLC

Oksana Wallis Head Start Aide ECLC

Nickole Brown Grade 2 Teacher Lamar

Monica Hernandez Title I Aide Travis

LaWanda Losey Grade 2 Teacher Travis

Sarah Metcalf Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary

Morgan Nutt Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary

Charla O’Brien Grade 4 Bilingual Teacher SS Elementary

Meghan Ricker Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary

Charlotte Wilson Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary

Kimberly Isonhood English Teacher Middle School

Ashleigh Luke Art Teacher Middle School

Jinjer Postlethwait SpEd Aide Middle School

Steven Allemang Science Teacher High School

Jamie Funderburk SpEd Aide High School

Lindsay Hurley Instructional Aide Austin Academic Center

Crusita Maldonado Instructional Aide Austin Academic Center

Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus

Laci Ragan ELAR Coordinator/Administration Grade 2 Teacher/Lamar

Crystal Cervantes Head Start 4 Bilingual Teacher/ECLC Grade 3 Teacher/SS Elementary

Angela Grimes Instructional Interventionist/SS Elem Grade 3 Teacher/SS Elementary

Sasha Posey Academic Specialist/SS Elementary English Teacher/Middle School