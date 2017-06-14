Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.
Torri Miller, Winnsboro ISD, was in attendance to observe for Region 8 Superintendent’s Cohort.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Kristin Monk reported on summer activities throughout the District.
Rusty Harden reported that the 45-day contract release date for resignation notifications will be
July 8, 2017.
Josh Williams presented TASB Localized Manual Update 108. The update will be presented to the board for adoption at the regular August meeting.
The Board was given the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:
Head Start Director’s Report for May
Policy Council Minutes for May
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2017.
2017-2018 Board Operating Procedures.
Resolution 6-17 electing Mike Horne to fill the unexpired term of Mike Barrett on the Hopkins County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Permission to move $22,000.00 of Head Start budgeted funds from Personnel line item to Equipment line item and approved purchase of Head Start vehicle.
Funding request for one-time COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) for Head Start Program.
Languages other than English Instructional Materials Adoption for implementation in the 2017-2018 school year, as recommended by the adoption committee.
Extension of Student Accident Insurance coverage for the 2017-2018 school year with Texas Student Resources as carrier.
Concrete bid from Anchor Contracting LLC for construction of parking lot area east of the Prim/Wildcat Stadium.
Credit by exam testing dates for 2017-2018.
Entering into contracts with the Region 8 Education Service Center for 2017-2018.
Authorize TASB Policy Service to add, revise, or delete (LOCAL) policies according to the summary document resulting from the Policy Review Session conducted with the district on May 16-17, 2017.
PERSONNEL
Summer Contracts- due to mid-term hire date
Crystal Cervantes Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary
Maria Martinez Grade 5 Teacher Douglas
Jordan Tyler SpEd Teacher Middle School
Retirement
Mickie Wilson Kindergarten Teacher ECLC
Resignations
Mackenzie Pettit Instructional Technology Specialist Administration
Star Erwin Pre-Kindergarten Teacher ECLC
Tabatha Ibarra DLE Head Start 4 Teacher ECLC
Selena Santana Bilingual Aide ECLC
Kimber Thompson Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary
Jennifer Bunch ELAR Teacher Middle School
Robert McDaniel Asst. Band Director Middle School
Jennifer Turner Band Director Middle School
Nathan Woodard Art Teacher Middle School
New Personnel
Esmeralda Aguilar Title I Aide ECLC
Ashley Cannon Pre-Kindergarten Teacher ECLC
Oksana Wallis Head Start Aide ECLC
Nickole Brown Grade 2 Teacher Lamar
Monica Hernandez Title I Aide Travis
LaWanda Losey Grade 2 Teacher Travis
Sarah Metcalf Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary
Morgan Nutt Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary
Charla O’Brien Grade 4 Bilingual Teacher SS Elementary
Meghan Ricker Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary
Charlotte Wilson Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary
Kimberly Isonhood English Teacher Middle School
Ashleigh Luke Art Teacher Middle School
Jinjer Postlethwait SpEd Aide Middle School
Steven Allemang Science Teacher High School
Jamie Funderburk SpEd Aide High School
Lindsay Hurley Instructional Aide Austin Academic Center
Crusita Maldonado Instructional Aide Austin Academic Center
Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus
Laci Ragan ELAR Coordinator/Administration Grade 2 Teacher/Lamar
Crystal Cervantes Head Start 4 Bilingual Teacher/ECLC Grade 3 Teacher/SS Elementary
Angela Grimes Instructional Interventionist/SS Elem Grade 3 Teacher/SS Elementary
Sasha Posey Academic Specialist/SS Elementary English Teacher/Middle School