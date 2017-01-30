Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets Monday, Jan 30

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on

Monday, January 30, 2017.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

Mr. Lamb recognized board members in honor of School Board Recognition Month. Campuses presented gifts of appreciation to members.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following was approved:

Resolution 1-17 to Consider Designation of Sulphur Springs ISD as a District of Innovation.

Retirements- effective the end of current school year

Glenda Wright Academic Specialist High School

Sherry Finney Principal ECLC