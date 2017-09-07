Sulphur Springs ISD **Fill the Bus Challenge**

Calhoun County ISD was greatly impacted by Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding. Dr. James Cowley, a former Sulphur Springs ISD employee, is currently the superintendent at CCISD. They are in need of basic school supplies as they prepare to begin their school year on September 11th. Sulphur Springs ISD would like to help them by collecting needed school supplies. Please help us “Fill the Bus” by donating the following items!

ECLC- construction paper and manila paper

Bowie- crayons, notebook paper, and Kleenex

Travis- pens, pencils, and notebook paper

Lamar- glue and Kleenex

SSES- spirals, folders, and Kleenex

Douglas- map colors and notebook paper

SSMS- dry erase markers and white copy paper

SSHS/Austin- pens, pencils, and white copy paper

Admin./Transportation/Special Services/Maintenance- mosquito repellent