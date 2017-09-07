Tri-City Charter
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Lions Club Header
Hess-Header Banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017

Sulphur Springs ISD **Fill the Bus Challenge**

3 hours ago News

 

Calhoun County ISD was greatly impacted by Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding. Dr. James Cowley, a former Sulphur Springs ISD employee, is currently the superintendent at CCISD. They are in need of basic school supplies as they prepare to begin their school year on September 11th. Sulphur Springs ISD would like to help them by collecting needed school supplies. Please help us “Fill the Bus” by donating the following items!

ECLC- construction paper and manila paper

Bowie- crayons, notebook paper, and Kleenex

Travis- pens, pencils, and notebook paper

Lamar- glue and Kleenex

SSES- spirals, folders, and Kleenex

Douglas- map colors and notebook paper

SSMS- dry erase markers and white copy paper

SSHS/Austin- pens, pencils, and white copy paper

Admin./Transportation/Special Services/Maintenance- mosquito repellent

 

suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     